President of the aggressor state Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on conscription in April-July 2023. 147,000 people will be drafted, as the Russian Interfax announced on Thursday, March 30.

The publication reports that the call will take place from April 1 to July 15, 2023, it will affect citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 27 years. In total, 147,000 people will be called up, according to the text of the decree of the Russian dictator.

At the same time, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov said that those drafted into the army during the spring draft campaign will not be sent to serve in the so-called new subjects of the Russian Federation - that is, the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian authorities are preparing to launch a major campaign to recruit an additional 400,000 troops.

On March 15, Russian media reported that from April 1, a large-scale campaign should start in Russia to attract contract soldiers to the army. In total, it is planned to recruit about 400,000 people.

Later it became known that in at least 40 regions of Russia military registration and enlistment offices began to massively distribute summons allegedly to verify information about men.