106 Members of the Verkhovna Rada received in January compensation for the cost of housing rental from the state budget for a total amount of UAH 2.114 million.

This is evidenced by data on the website of the parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the list of MPs published on the Rada's website, who were paid compensation for renting a house or renting a hotel room in January, the total amount of expenses compensated to MPs for renting a house was UAH 2,113,900.

The amount of compensation accrued to an MP for the month ranges from UAH 18,000 to UAH 20,150.

Maksym Pashkovskyi, a MP from the Servant of the People faction, whom the court acquitted in the case of non-declaring the rental of an apartment in Kyiv, is the only one who received compensation exceeding the above amounts - UAH 31,200.

Pashkovskyi received compensation for renting an apartment in the capital for the period from January 1 to February 17.

Among those who received compensation are: a MP from the European Solidarity faction Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, who in March resigned his parliamentary powers to become a deputy of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi; a MP from the Servant of the People Marharyta Shol, who was handed an indictment for not declaring the rental of an apartment in Kyiv; a MP Serhii Kuzminykh (Servant of the People), who is suspected of receiving UAH 558,000 of a bribe; a MP Yurii Kamelchuk (Servant of the People), who was acquitted in the case of non-declaring the rental of an apartment in the capital worth UAH 3.6 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 131 MPs received in December 2022 compensation for the cost of renting housing from the state budget for a total of UAH 6 million.