The aggressor state is changing the tactics of missile strikes and the use of drones in Ukraine. The most likely targets may be military facilities and everything related to the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops.

The speaker of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov stated this in an interview Gazeta.ua.

Yusov noted that Russia's plan to bring Ukraine to blackout and the critical state of infrastructure failed, so the occupiers return to the use of missiles and drones, as they did during the first tactics of a full-scale invasion.

"That is, the most likely goals may again be military facilities, supply routes and everything related to preparation for the continuation of the process of de-occupation of Ukrainian territories. The enemy will try to disrupt our offensive," the representative of the Defense Intelligence stressed.

At the same time, civil infrastructure will suffer the most, since the Russian Federation has about 15 percent of the initial number of precision weapons, so very often the enemy uses outdated, inaccurate and ineffective means, Yusov said. According to him, such massive blows that were struck before most likely are not to be expected, at least with such regularity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is planned in several directions, and its beginning will depend on weather conditions.

On March 29, NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov announced the appearance of attack drones in Ukraine with a range of more than 3,000 kilometers.

As of Thursday morning, March 30, the Ukrainian military eliminated 560 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 172,900.