The Russian authorities are preparing to launch a major campaign to recruit an additional 400,000 troops. According to Russian media reports, Russia presents the campaign as a recruitment of volunteers, professional personnel, and not as mandatory mobilization.

It was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

As noted in the latest Defence Intelligence update, there is a real possibility that in practice this difference will be blurred and that regional authorities will try to fulfill the tasks of recruitment, forcing men to join the ranks.

According to British intelligence, Russian authorities have chosen an supposedly “volunteer model” to make up for staffing shortages and minimize internal dissent.

"It is highly unlikely that the campaign will attract 400,000 genuine volunteers. However, rebuilding Russia’s combat power in Ukraine will require more than just personnel; Russia needs more munitions and military equipment supplies than it currently has available,” the British Ministry of Defence notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, Russian media reported that from April 1, a large-scale campaign should start in Russia to attract contract soldiers to the army. In total, it is planned to recruit about 400 thousand people.

Later it became known that in at least 40 regions of Russia military registration and enlistment offices began to massively distribute summons allegedly to verify information about men.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported a net increase in the number of armed forces of the Russian Federation last year by about 400,000 people. According to the agency, the Kremlin plans to recruit another 400,000 people this year as Putin prepares for a long war.