Rada Proposes To Allow Those Mobilized To Leave Military Service At Their Own Will After 1.5 Years

The Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, proposes to the parliament to allow those mobilized during martial law to be dismissed into the reserve.

This is stated in bill 9142, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to provide for the possibility of release into the reserve after one and a half years of service under martial law.

At the same time, a military can express desire to continue military service.

According to the document, servicemen released to the reserve will not be subject to re-mobilization.

The bill was registered on March 24, sent to the specialized committee (on national security) on March 28, and made available for review on March 29.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled the autumn conscription for military service and postponed the autumn demobilization.

In November 2022, an electronic petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to set a one-year term of service for those mobilized received the necessary 25,000 votes for consideration.