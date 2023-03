Court Fines MP Konstankevych UAH 44,000 And Deprives Her Right To Hold Public Posts For Year

The High Anti-Corruption Court has fined Verkhovna Rada Member Iryna Konstankevych UAH 44,000 for non-declaration of rent of an apartment and deprived her the right to hold positions related to the implementation of the functions of the representative of power in state authorities for 1 year.

The court announced such a sentence on March 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Board of Judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court found the MP guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 366-2 (declaration of false information) of the Criminal Code.

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Konstankevych to a fine of UAH 44,200 with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the implementation of the functions of the representative of power in state authorities for a period of 1 year.

At the same time, an appeal can be filed against the verdict within 30 days from the date of its proclamation by submitting an appeal through the High Anti-Corruption Court to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

At the moment, the sentence has not entered into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau informed Members of the Verkhovna Rada Marharyta Shol and Iryna Kostankevych about the suspicion of intentional non-advertising of rental apartments in Kyiv.