In Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, as a result of Russian shelling, there is not a single surviving building, the housing stock has been completely destroyed by more than 80%.

The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash announced this in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the infrastructure of the city is completely broken.

"Housing stock is more than 80% destroyed - this is something that will no longer be possible to restore, repair, but only demolish and re-build. There is apparently not a single surviving building in the city since summer," Barabash said.

The head of the City Military Administration noted that in total there were 149 multi-storey buildings and about 4,000 private buildings in the city before the full-scale war.

Barabash said that due to the fact that the infrastructure in the city was completely destroyed, in the winter people heated their homes with the help of Burzhuika iron cast stoves provided by volunteers and the state.

Fuel for Burzhuika stoves was also purchased at the expense of a subvention from the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops are trying to surround Avdiivka, but are suffering serious losses.