Japan Will Transfer USD 400 Million To Ukraine. Funds Will Be Used For Restoration Of Country

The Japanese government agreed to allocate USD 400 million to Ukraine. These funds will be used to purchase equipment and services necessary for recovery.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine on Thursday, March 30.

"The decision to allocate USD 400 million will be finalized in the near future by concluding a corresponding grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)," the message reads.

It is noted that JICA coordinates the official assistance of the Japanese government to other countries.

The ministry added that the Japanese government will also allocate USD 70 million in grant aid through the United Nations Development Program mechanism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early February 2023, Japan transferred 259 generators to Ukraine for the country's energy sector.

We also reported that the Japanese government wants to change the legislation to start exporting weapons to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on March 21 of this year, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida visited Ukraine, where he met with the country's leadership, and also visited the liberated Bucha of the Kyiv Region.