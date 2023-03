The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has registered criminal proceedings on the fact of alleged illegal enrichment of the deputy head of the Office of the President Andrii Smyrnov.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The High Anti-Corruption Court received a complaint from a public organization regarding the inaction of the SACPO, which consisted in not entering information about a criminal offense into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

As established from the materials attached by the prosecutor, namely, an extract from the Criminal Procedure Code No. 42023000000000436 dated March 15, 2023 and the resolution on the definition of a group of prosecutors in it, the authorized persons of the SACPO submitted to the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations information about the commission of a criminal offense at the request of the complainant and started a pre-trial investigation, which effectively eliminated inactivity.

The case was opened under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment) based on the statement of Oleksandr Snisar, the head of the Information Agency of the Public Organization Anti-Corruption Human Rights Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the media, last year Ihor Smyrnov, the brother of the deputy head of the Office of the President Andrii Smyrnov, bought apartments in an elite new building in Lviv, a plot of land in the Carpathians, a parking space in Kyiv, as well as a Volkswagen Multivan, a BMW and a motorcycle.