During the past day, March 29, 11 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling of the invaders, 1 person was killed, 5 more were injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 29, Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk Region - in the city of Chasiv Yar. Another 5 people in the region were injured," Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

Police documented 25 strikes in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy fired on the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Druzhkivka, the village of Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Vremivka, Novobakhmutivka, Stepanivka, Novokalynove and Solovyove.

"The invaders beat with aviation, S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, Grad, Uragan MLRS, artillery, mortars. 11 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged: 7 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a garage, a power line, a railway track," the report said.

From aviation, Russian troops hit Avdiivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka, from Grads they fired at Novokalynove, from Uragans - Stepanivka and Novobakhmutivka.

In all cases, private houses and infrastructure were damaged, there was no information about the victims.

The occupiers directed two S-300 missiles at Druzhkivka.

The shells were aimed at an apartment building and a railway bed.

According to preliminary information, people were not injured.

In addition, the invaders fired on Bakhmut with rocket artillery.

2 apartment buildings and a garage were destroyed, there are injured civilians.

As a result of shelling by the invaders of the Chasiv Yar, 1 person was killed and 1 was injured.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, the invaders fired on 8 settlements of the Donetsk Region, 5 people were injured.