Russian invaders have begun to actively use winged guided bombs, they are a new threat to the Ukrainian military.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat stated this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, these aerial bombs strike almost daily in the frontline zone.

"Russian aircraft, which outweighs us and carries out dozens of air strikes every day, began to use winged controlled aircraft bombs, which actually appear daily in the frontline zone. This is a new threat that has come before us. Their aircraft, without flying into the strike zone of our air defense, drops these bombs, which fly for tens of kilometers. This bomb has a warhead weighing 500 kg, something needs to be done about it," Ihnat said.

He noted that air defense equipment alone is not enough to combat these aerial bombs, it is also necessary to increase pressure and work with Western partners to create an aviation coalition and provide Ukraine with fighters.

Ihnat stressed that Ukraine clearly knows what type of aircraft is needed to resist constant attacks by Russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian aircraft on Thursday morning struck with guided aerial bombs at the homes of civilians in the village of Lvove, Kherson Region, there were no casualties.