The Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, has said that the authorities are considering raising taxes to the level at which they were before the start of a full-scale war, as well as resuming business inspections from July.

He announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We believe that it (the tax of 2%) played its role, and agree with the IMF that it should be canceled from July 1. Besides, this is the restoration of documentary checks and the restoration of responsibility for failure to fulfill tax duties in those territories where military actions are not carried out," said Hetmantsev.

According to him, the state collects an average of UAH 80 billion of taxes per month, and about UAH 130 billion is spent on the war.

The rest of the funds have to be raised through borrowing.

He specified that from July of this year it is planned to abolish the preferential tax regime for business at a rate of 2% of turnover, which was introduced last spring, as well as restore documentary checks and responsibility for non-fulfillment of tax duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hetmantsev states that from July 1, the rate of value added tax (VAT) on fuel is planned to be returned to the pre-war level - 20%.