Darnytsia Ups Profit 4.7 Times To UAH 553.8 Million In 2022

In 2022, the Darnytsia Pharmaceutical Firm (Kyiv), according to preliminary data, increased net profit 4.7 times, or by UAH 436.1 million, to UAH 553.8 million year over year.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2022, the company's assets increased by 10% to UAH 5.5 billion, current liabilities - by 36.8% to UAH 795 million, total receivables decreased by 7.7% to UAH 2.3 billion, and long-term liabilities - by 15.3% to UAH 1.46 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Darnytsia produces 180 brands of medicines, in 2022 the company produced 173 million packages of medicines.

Darnytsia is 93% owned by Darnitsa Group Limited (Cyprus).

Hlib Zahorii is the co-owner of the company.