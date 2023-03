A court in France has refused to extradite former Verkhovna Rada Member, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho to Ukraine.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the press service of Zhevaho.

A court in Chambery, France, on Thursday announced its decision on the request of the Ukrainian side to extradite Zhevaho.

It declined the request after careful consideration of all the case files, taking into account all the evidence and arguments that the defense party provided.

An extradition request for Zhevaho was submitted by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) as part of an investigation into criminal proceedings regarding the possible embezzlement of Finance and Credit Bank funds.

According to the Ukrainian businessman, the decision of the French court confirms that the case against him has no legal basis and contains clear signs of PR campaign of state law enforcement agencies.

"This fair decision of the French court confirms the lack of sufficient grounds for extradition and proves that the charges are unfounded. I hope that the SBI and the Prosecutor General's Office will finally listen to my arguments and comply with the law in the further consideration of this case," Zhevaho said.

The press service of the politician says that the investigation of the case is complicated by numerous violations of procedural norms.

"Over the past 4 years, Kostiantyn Zhevaho has repeatedly appealed and continues to appeal to the SBI and the PGO with a proposal to provide testimony in order to launch an objective investigation and ensure his right to fair justice. Zhevaho wants to bring the case either to closure or to trial in court as soon as possible, but neither the SBI nor the PGO show interest in this. Meanwhile, this case damages the business and personal reputation of the entrepreneur and philanthropist," they note.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ex-MP Zhevaho posted a bail of EUR 1 million and was released from custody in France.

He was detained on December 27, 2022 in Courchevel (France).

On July 26, a court arrested in absentia the ex-MP, the beneficial owner of Finance and Credit Bank Zhevaho.

The State Bureau of Investigation suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of USD 113 million to Finance and Credit Bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminal funds.