Invaders Reduce Their Activity In Bakhmut. AFU Tell What Happened Around City Over Day

In the Bakhmut direction, over the past day, units of the Defense Forces eliminated 100 soldiers of the Russian occupation army. About 100 more occupiers were wounded.

The speaker of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi spoke about this on the air of the telethon.

He said that during the day in the Bakhmut direction there were 28 combat clashes with the enemy. As a result, 100 occupiers were destroyed, another 97 were injured.

Russian troops launched 187 attacks from barrel and rocket artillery on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Bakhmut, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Yahidne and Bohdanivka.

According to Cherevatyi, the situation in the Bakhmut area consistently remains very hot. At the same time, in recent days, the occupiers have been reducing their activity.

He links this with the possible regrouping of Russian troops or the intentions of the invaders to change the tactics of action in other areas of the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, March 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that in Bakhmut the units of the invaders were able to achieve some successes.

There is the greatest intensity of battles now in Bakhmut. The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the occupiers threw their best units to storm the city.