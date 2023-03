Occupiers Hit Village In Beryslavskyi District With Guided Aerial Bombs In Morning, No Casualties - Kherson A

Russian aircraft on Thursday morning attacked the homes of civilians in the village of Lvove, Kherson Region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the morning, Russian aircraft attacked the village of Lvove, Beryslavskyi District. The enemy targeted civilians with guided aerial bombs," the report said.

About ten homes of local residents were damaged by an explosive wave and debris of shells.

Fortunately, people were not affected by the Russian attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders killed 1 resident of the Kherson Region over the past day, another 1 was injured.