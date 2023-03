Employees of the FSB of Russia conduct filtration activities in the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In some settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russian invaders continue to put pressure on Ukrainian citizens and violate human rights.

"In particular, in Krasnoperekopsk, FSB employees conduct active counter-intelligence measures accompanied by humiliating filtration procedures, stripping, interrogations with beatings of the civilian population, etc.," the General Staff noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation authorities in Crimea are forcing the civilian population to dig trenches and build defensive structures.

Representatives of the occupying authorities of the temporarily captured Crimea are actively evacuating their families and selling real estate on the peninsula, said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On February 17, Vadym Skibitskyi, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the Kremlin is aware of the inevitability of the de-occupation of the Crimean Peninsula, which will once again become a popular Ukrainian resort.