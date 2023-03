The Commission of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism was not allowed into the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

This is evidenced by the video of believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) on social networks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the service of the UOC MP in the church on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a commission arrived on the territory of the reserve to start the process of transferring the property of the Lavra to the state.

However, the specialists of the Ministry were not allowed on the territory of the reserve.

Believers of the UOC MP began to quarrel with the commission.

The commission had to check two buildings today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has not left the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and is holding a service there.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate filed a lawsuit in court over the eviction from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Archimandrite of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP) Avraamiy (Lotysh) appealed to Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine with a request to approve him as one of the brothers in the monastery of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra terminated the contract for the use of the men's monastery by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP). Representatives of the UOC MP had to leave the territory of the monastery by March 29 of the current year.