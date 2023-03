Russia's presidency of the United Nations Security Council, due to begin on April 1, is a bad joke.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote about this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Russia's chairmanship of the UN Security Council on April 1 is a bad joke. Russia has usurped its place; it is waging a colonial war; its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for child abduction," he wrote.

Kuleba emphasized that the world cannot be a safe place with Russia in the UN Security Council.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine is initiating the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council and the UN as a whole.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague announced a decision to issue an arrest warrant for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, who are suspected of committing the war crime of illegally deporting children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.