Russian occupiers have significantly reduced their activity on the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson Region, and the territory is entirely under fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the press center of the security and defense forces of the South Operational Command, stated this on the telethon air.

According to her, a decrease in activity has been recorded for several days, but it is difficult to predict what it might mean. The AFU regularly work to liberate the territory from the invaders soon and devise various plans.

"Yesterday, there was no shelling, and three days before that too. Between these days, a single shelling from the artillery of the Dnipro-Buh Estuary - they showed their presence and ran away, realizing that our work was effective. We managed to clear the western part of the Spit, and the enemy is afraid to move there and update its positions," the message reads.

In addition, the AFU provided rapid-fire control to the extent that the enemy could not advance there. From there, the communities of Ochakiv and Kutsurub were shelled, and the enemy terrorized the sea transport routes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers finally decided to turn the temporarily captured Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, into a military base with a resort exclusively for their military.

Meanwhile, more than 500 civilians of Melitopol are currently in the torture chambers of the Russian occupiers.