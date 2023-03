Today is 400th day of war. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka are epicenter of hostilities

On March 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled over 60 enemy attacks in four directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

During the past day, the enemy conducted five missile and 25 air strikes, and 34 attacks using MLRSes.

As a result of an airstrike on the infrastructure of the cities of Berislav in the Kherson Region and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk Region, civilians were injured, and private houses and civil infrastructure objects were damaged.

The enemy concentrates its primary efforts on offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv, and Marin areas. AFU Units repelled more than 60 enemy attacks against them. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. During the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Chernatske, Esman, Kucherivka, Bilopillia, Volfine, and Basivka of the Sumy Region, as well as more than 15 areas of the settlements in the Kharkiv Region. Among them were Udy, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Pishchane, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, and Komisarove.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Stelmakhivka and Vyimka. Areas of Kupiyansk, Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Petropavlivka, and Kislivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region were subjected to artillery shelling; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, as well as Kolodiazi, Spirne, and Siversk in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on Bakhmut. During the enemy's assault actions, our soldiers repelled 28 enemy attacks. At the same time, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area. The enemy shelled the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, and Oleksandro-Shultyne of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Mariyinka of the Donetsk Region but failed. The enemy shelled, in particular, Novokalynovka, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy fired at the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka.

The enemy is staying in defense in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. The enemy shelled more than 20 districts of populated areas. Among them were Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Staroukrayinka, and Charivne in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, and Rozlyv in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson.

AFU aviation conducted five strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated, and air defense units destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber.

Ukrainian rocket launchers and gunners struck three areas where the enemy's manpower, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition warehouse, and two enemy fuel and lubricant warehouses.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 29, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Ukrainian troops are preparing for a counteroffensive in several directions.