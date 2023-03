No flagrant violations in handling weapons and military equipment on the part of Ukraine have been recorded so far.

This was stated by the coordinator of National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, during a video briefing on Wednesday, March 29.

"We have not seen any evidence that there was any egregious wrongdoing when it comes to the use of military aid going to Ukraine," Kirby said.

He emphasized that the aid sent to Kyiv is being used as intended. And he also noted that the Ukrainian authorities share the concern regarding the targeted use of military aid by allies.

"Ukrainian officials share the concern of achieving proper accountability for the delivery and transportation of U.S. weapons and military equipment on the battlefield," Kirby said.

The White House representative also added that during a war, predicting every movement of every product used by every soldier is impossible.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that in the spring, Ukraine will have a perfect opportunity to succeed in a new counteroffensive, taking advantage of the exhaustion of the Russian army and new military aid from Western countries.

Earlier, the American Republican Congressman Michael McCaul announced the shift that took place in the U.S. leadership regarding the provision of long-range missiles and modern combat aircraft to Ukraine.