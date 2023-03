Dozens of military trucks are trying to drive through the Mariupol-Melitopol-Crimea highway in the occupied territory, so the whole highway is in traffic jams.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko has announced this.

"It is completely jammed. Military trucks are trying to break through the dirt, and only more paralyze the traffic jam," he said.

According to him, off-road on the highway significantly slows down the supply of personnel, fuel and ammunition to the front. Therefore, it became so important for Russia to launch the Mariupol port to avoid such congestion and facilitate logistics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the occupation of Mariupol by the Russians, the "head” of the "city police department" Mykhailo Moskvin organized filtration camps around the city. It was his car that the resistance forces of Mariupol tried to blow up.

Earlier, Andriushchenko showed what the occupiers are doing in Mariupol - they decided to launch a fountain in the temporarily captured Mariupol, instead of rebuilding housing and laying communications for residents of the city.