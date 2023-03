Thousands Of Attack UAVs With Range Of More Than 3,000 Km May Appear In Service With AFU - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov announced the appearance of attack drones in Ukraine with a range of more than 3,000 kilometers. He announced this on Twitter.

"Ukrainian swarm" "named after Mathias Rust" - dozens of models, thousands of drones. Strike UAVs with a range of more than 3,000 km in service with the AFU," he said.

In a post, he also posted a photo with German pilot Mathias Rust's plane.

In 1987, he managed to bypass the USSR air defense system and land on the Vasilyevsky descent in the very center of Moscow. The appearance of Rust's plane almost on Red Square was unexpected. The pilot was not even immediately detained - almost half an hour after landing, he handed out autographs to passers-by.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced a fundraiser for the Army of Drones.

Recall that on December 30, 2022, the Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov said that almost 1,000 drones under the Army of Drones project help the Ukrainian military resist Russian occupiers.

We also reported that in January 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced plans to send UAH 20 billion for the procurement of drones this year.