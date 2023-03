The enemy continues to storm Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region and has partial success.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues the assault actions of the city of Bakhmut, has partial success," the General Staff said.

Nevertheless, Ukrainian defenders courageously hold the city, repel numerous enemy attacks.

During an incomplete day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka district of the Donetsk Region.

It fired at Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy held offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, but did not succeed.

It shelled, in particular, the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Russia threw its best units to capture Bakhmut.