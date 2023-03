The Russian military is trying to arrange provocations on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

This is evidenced by the interception of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the interception, the military of the Russian Federation, "touring" along the Ukrainian border, tells his friend about this.

He said, the Russians are provoking the Ukrainians to “attack” Belarus, so that it entered the war.

He noted the number of the Russians who arrived there amounted to about a thousand and a half military.

His interlocutor at this time is fighting in the Donetsk direction and expects that the unit of the comrade will be transferred to help it there.

However, he refutes: "... again we move from place to place. Every day moving! I've been around all over Belarus. We were in one city, now moved on the border with Poland. Near Poland."

The SSU assures that such actions indicate that the Russian Federation does not stop trying to draw Belarus directly into the war against Ukraine and does so by any means.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes that Zelenskyy stop Ukraine's border cooperation with Russia and Belarus.

The number of soldiers currently in Belarus has decreased to 4,000, but still they participate in exercises and training before traveling to Ukraine.