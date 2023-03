The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E, 42 system operators from 35 countries are participants in the network) agreed to increase the technical possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine from 700 MW to 850 MW.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy on the Telegram channel with reference to the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We met with Ukrainian Energy Minister Halushchenko... For our part, we reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine and also discussed specific ways to continue demonstrating our solidarity in the coming months. Just this morning, ENTSO-E decided to further increase import capacity to 850 MW from the current 700 MW. This is just one step, but obviously this is progress," Simson said after a meeting of energy ministers of EU countries.

She also briefed ministers on a plan to supply solar panels to Ukraine to provide power to hospitals and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February ENTSO-E agreed to increase the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine to 700 MW at any time.

Ukraine hopes to increase the volume of electricity imports from the European Union to 2 GW.