The Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of serving summonses to the military commissariat to men with the help of messengers. The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi (the Servant of the People faction) said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that at the level of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, the possibility of improving the legislative basis is being considered so that the territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) could issue summonses more systematically and less conflictually.

"For example, for comparison, in the Code of Criminal Procedure and in the Code of Civil Procedure there is an opportunity to notify about the time of the court session through various messengers in the phone. Why not also extrapolate this situation to conscripts? Database of telephone numbers of all conscripts before the war was precisely formed. We can now at least inform that such a citizen must arrive at the territorial center. We are considering this possibility to eliminate bureaucratic procedures and force conscripts to register for military service, as required by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine," he said.

Venislavskyi noted that there are technical possibilities to make sure that the addressee received the message addressed to him.

He said that there are currently some problems with mobilization because many men of draft age who are internally displaced persons have not registered for the military at their actual place of residence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venislavskyi previously assured that Ukraine will not intensify mobilization measures in case of placement of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

In February, the Verkhovna Rada extended the period of martial law and general mobilization from February 19 for 90 days, i.e. until May 20.