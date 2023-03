In the temporarily occupied Crimea, several explosions were heard near the village of Hvardiyske. Some resources report an attack on the airfield and the work of air defense.

Local residents share footage and claim that the explosions were so strong that windows were shaking.

Meanwhile, representatives of the occupation authorities hastened to reassure the public and announced the work of the air defense forces.

"In the area of Hvardiyske in Crimea, the air defense system worked. This was reported by the head of the administration of the Hvardiyske rural settlement, Ihor Chychkin. "There was hit. It seems to me that the air defense system worked. No smoke is visible," he said," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, said that the occupiers are actively evacuating their families from the temporarily occupied Crimea and selling off real estate on the peninsula.

On February 23, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the address of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was broadcast and the Ukrainian national anthem was played.

On February 17, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi, said that the Kremlin is aware of the inevitability of the de-occupation of the Crimean Peninsula, which will once again become a popular Ukrainian resort.