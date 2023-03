The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) filed a lawsuit in court over the eviction from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by Metropolitan Klyment (Vecheria) of Nizhyn and Pryluky.

"Of course (we are contesting the eviction, - ed.)," Klyment said.

According to him, the corresponding lawsuit was filed by the lawyers of the UOC MP to one of the courts.

He added that the lawsuit concerns the illegal eviction of monks and representatives of the UOC from the Lavra.

The UOC MP insists on canceling the decision on their eviction.

At the same time, the lawsuit does not concern the eviction from the Refectory Church and the Dormition Cathedral.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra terminated the contract for the use of the men's monastery by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Representatives of the UOC MP must leave the territory of the monastery by March 29.

Monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate began to evict from the monasteries of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Boilers, tables, chairs are taken away.

Monks of the UOC MP declare that they are not going to evict from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and call to "protect the monastery."