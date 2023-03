The counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is planned in several directions, and its beginning will depend on weather conditions.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov announced this in an interview with the ERR publication on Wednesday, March 29.

Reznikov, answering a journalist's question when Leopard tanks can be seen at the front, said that this could be expected in April-May, depending on weather conditions and the General Staff's plans for a counteroffensive.

"You will see them in a counterattack by the decision of our General Staff. It is already planned in several directions. It depends on what is the most appropriate moment, how they decide. It also depends on weather conditions. In spring, our land is very wet. Only tracked equipment can be used. I think that in April-May we will see them," said the Minister of Defense.

According to him, the maintenance of the Bakhmut fortress reduced the offensive capabilities of the Russians, helps the Ukrainian forces to keep the front line stable and gives time to prepare for a counteroffensive: "This year we will see very positive changes for Ukraine," Reznikov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov announced the appearance of attack drones in Ukraine with a range of more than 3,000 kilometers.

As of Wednesday morning, March 29, the Ukrainian military eliminated 610 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 172,340.

Also, during the day, the Armed Forces repelled 57 attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and their environs remain at the epicenter of the hostilities.