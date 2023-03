The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Deputy Ministers of Education and Science Oleksandr Kostiuchenko and Oleksii Shkuratov and appointed Dmytro Zavhorodnii as Deputy Minister.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Dmytro Volodymyrovych Zavhorodnii as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization," he said.

31-year-old Zavhorodnii since August 2021 was the Director General of the Directorate of Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Education and Science.

In 2013-2015, he worked as the Director of an online store for Helen Marlen Group.

In 2015-2021, he was a private entrepreneur in the fields of software development and non-formal education.

In 2019-2020, he was the Director of Sincglobal Capital LLC.

Since 2019, he has been a pro bono adviser at the Ministry of Digital Transformation on Education and Science, a freelance manager of the All-Ukrainian School Online project, and was also an expert at the Advisory Committee on the Development of Artificial Intelligence at the Ministry of Digital Intelligence.

Kostiuchenko was appointed Deputy Minister of Education in January 2022, before that he was the Director of the Department of Legal Support of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Shkuratov was appointed Deputy Minister of Education and Science for European Integration in August 2021, before that he was Vice-Rector for Scientific Work and Innovative Development of the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Serhii Shkarlet from the post of Minister of Education and Science, and on March 21 appointed Director of the Minor Academy of Sciences Oksen Lisovyi as Minister of Education and Science.