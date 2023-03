Serbia has sent to Ukraine the equipment and components necessary for the repair and restoration of energy infrastructure facilities that were damaged by numerous Russian shelling.

This is stated in the message of the Representative Office of Serbia in the European Union, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Serbia sent 4 trucks with a load of various electronic devices.

“We are the only country in the Western Balkans that managed to allocate and donate this type of aid, and this is the continuation of our policy of humanitarian aid to the vulnerable population of Ukraine,” said Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

It is noted that the transfer of components for the Ukrainian power system was financed by the Government of Serbia, and the European Union provided vehicles for their delivery to Ukraine.

On March 28, trucks with energy equipment went to Romania, and from there they will already get to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Serbia refused to sell weapons to Russia.