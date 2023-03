Russia Keeps 4 Ships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, Of Which 1 Missile Carrier - Navy

As of Wednesday, March 29, Russia is keeping 4 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.

The command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Black Sea there are 4 enemy ships on combat duty, of which 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo - up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov - 1 enemy ship; in the Mediterranean Sea - up to 7 enemy ships, of which 3 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo - up to 20 missiles," the report said.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following passed along the Kerch-Yenikal Strait:

- to the Sea of ​ ​ Azov - 13 ships, of which 4 vessels continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

- to the Black Sea - 13 ships, of which 2 vessels continued in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, Russia kept 7 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.