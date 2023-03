The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop Ukraine's border cooperation with Russia and Belarus. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is noted that the government approved the draft presidential decree on the termination of the agreement between Ukraine and Russia on cooperation and interaction on border issues and the withdrawal of Ukraine from the memorandum on cooperation in protecting the state borders of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

The termination of Ukraine's international treaties is due to a fundamental change in circumstances and systematic non-fulfillment by Russia and Belarus of their international obligations in relations with Ukraine.

The adoption of such a Decree will allow the Ukrainian side to carry out domestic procedures necessary to terminate the validity of the specified agreement and memorandum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Verkhovna Rada increased the width of the border strip along the state border with Russia and Belarus to 2 km, this will be a mined territory.