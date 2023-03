Ukraine's military intelligence, along with partners from other countries, controls the possible deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus and monitors the situation on the territory of Russia.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We control the situation that is happening on the territory of Belarus, in particular, where the Russian units are located. We control the situation inside Russia. This is a priority not only for the Ukrainian special services, but also for the world community. Total control. So far, we see an information action at the level of statements and words (about the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus), no more," said Defense Intelligence representative Andrii Cherniak.

According to intelligence estimates, statements about the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus are another blackmail of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

According to the Russian dictator, the reason for this step was the British statement on the supply of depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine.

Putin said that the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus would end on July 1.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was concerned about Putin's intentions to locate nuclear weapons in Belarus.