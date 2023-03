They Want To Arrest Sennychenko's Property

They want to arrest the property of the former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF), Dmytro Sennychenko, who is suspected of organizing multimillion corruption schemes.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"The process is ongoing. Everything is in process," the interlocutors reported.

At the same time, Sennychenko's property has not yet been arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former head of the State Property Fund, Dmytro Sennychenko, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to seize state funds, is hiding from the investigation in Spain.

Sennychenko reported to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) about bribery attempts to eliminate "competitors" at large enterprises.

The NACB served suspicion in absentia to the former head of the State Property Fund, Dmytro Sennychenko.

During 2019-2021, Sennychenko and other members of the criminal group seized more than UAH 500 million of the funds of JSC Odesa Port Plant and JSC United Mining and Chemical Company.

At the same time, the amount of illegal profit received by the members of the criminal organization during the entire period of control of JSC Odesa Port Plant amounts to more than UAH 2 billion.