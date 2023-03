Due to bad weather, there is significant de-energization of consumers in 12 regions.

The press service of Ukrenergo announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to bad weather (storm wind, snow and rain) and damage to the networks of distribution system operators, there is significant de-energization of consumers in 12 regions of Ukraine: Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy," the message says.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working to repair damage and restore power supply.

It is noted that the cooling increased consumption.

At the same time, electricity generation is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers.

The power system retains a sufficient power reserve.

Import of electricity is at an insignificant level.

Due to damage to key high-voltage substations that have been caused by the aggressor over the past six months, the reliability of power supply to consumers in most regions of Ukraine is significantly reduced.

In the Zhytomyr Region, due to the increase in consumption and significant damage to networks due to repeated attacks by Russians, the volume of consumption restriction increases.

Also, due to the increase in consumption, network restrictions are possible in the Kyiv Region and Kyiv.

In other regions, there are no restrictions on Ukrenergo networks, which would lead to the need to limit consumption.

The difficult power supply situation remains in the regions along the front line, where settlements constantly suffer from shelling by the invaders.

Restoration work to eliminate network restrictions and improve the reliability of consumer power supply continues at all Ukrenergo facilities damaged by massive Russian attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that power was almost completely restored in 8 regions affected by the weather on March 28.