Sexual Violence In Zakarpattia. Prosecutor's Office Asking For Suspended Prison Terms Of 3 Teenagers To Be Rev

The prosecutor's office appealed the verdict of the Volovetskyi district court of the Zakarpattia Region, which sentenced three schoolboys to several years of conditional imprisonment for sexual violence against a female classmate.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office has filed an appeal with a demand to annul the verdict of the Volovetskyi District Court of the Zakarpattia Region," the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

The prosecutor's office is asking the appeals court to pass a new verdict.

On March 16, the Volovetskyi Court of Zakarpattia passed a verdict in criminal proceedings against three minors for committing sexual violence against a minor girl.

Currently, the sentence, in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code, has not entered into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oksana Sofilkanych, the judge of the Volovetskyi District Court, who handed down the verdict regarding sexual violence against a 14-year-old girl, went on sick leave.

After the verdict was announced to three minors for sexual violence against a minor, which took place in Zakarpattia, the case gained wide publicity. Back in 2021, Перший.com.ua published a video with the perpetrators and showed it to the victim's grandmother.

The Volovetskyi District Court sentenced three minors to two years' probation for sexual violence against a minor girl and ordered to compensate the victim UAH 60,000 each instead of sentencing to imprisonment for a term from 7 to 12 years.