The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 57 attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and their surroundings remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary.

The enemy continues to cynically use the medical facilities of the temporarily occupied territories for their own purposes. Thus, the local hospital of Bilovodsk, Luhansk Region, has been converted into a military hospital with 200 beds. Occupants with minor injuries are currently being treated at a medical facility. At the same time, all civilians were "discharged".

Over the past day, the enemy launched 18 air strikes and 3 missile strikes, launched 50 rocket salvo fire attacks on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

On Tuesday, as a result of a rocket attack on the infrastructure of the town of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Region, civilians were injured and private houses were damaged.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Kucherivka, Bilopillia, and Volfyne of the Sumy Region, as well as the areas of the settlements of Tymofiyivka, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Komisarove, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, and Stroyivka of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Krokhmalne, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Berestove settlements. It carried out artillery shelling in areas of populated areas, in particular, Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Kutkivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Vilshana, Kyslivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Dibrova and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region, as well as Spirne of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues its assault on the town of Bakhmut. However, the Defense Forces hold the town and repel numerous enemy attacks. During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Predtechyne and Ozarianivka settlements of the Donetsk Region. It shelled the settlements of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Shumy, and Mayorsk.

On the Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Pervomayske and Maryinka, without success. It carried out shelling of populated areas. In particular, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiyivka, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske, Maryinka, Pobieda, Paraskoviyivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region came under the fire of the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, during the past day, the enemy fired in the areas of Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. It shelled the settlements of Novosilka, Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Novoandriyivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Antonivka and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. At the same time, our defenders shot down enemy UAVs Orlan-10 and ZALA.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit the command post, 6 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft missile complex, and an ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Tuesday, March 28, the Ukrainian military eliminated 570 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 171,730 soldiers.