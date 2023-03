Explosions occur in Melitopol again, lights go out in a part of the city and several surrounding villages

Explosions have rung out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region. The light went out in a part of the city, as well as in several nearby villages.

City Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on Telegram.

"It was loud in Melitopol! Several explosions were heard in all areas of the city. The occupiers are bustling about. We are waiting for details from the General Staff," he wrote.

Fedorov also published a video in which explosions can be heard.

He noted that the power went out in the northern and western districts of the city, as well as in Semenivka, Tambovka, and some other surrounding villages.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 28, an electrical substation was blown up under the temporarily occupied Melitopol. Due to its detonation, the logistics of the Russian occupiers were disrupted.

In addition, on the morning of March 27, several explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. It became known that the explosions occurred in two buildings captured by the Russians.

Also, in the morning of March 23, an explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, during which a police officer-collaborator Serhii Skovyrko was wounded.

In addition, on March 14, a car with collaborator Ivan Tkach was blown up in the city center, and he died during transportation to a local hospital.