Ukraine will terminate agreement with Syria on trade, economic, and technical cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes that the Verkhovna Rada terminate the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and Syria on trade, economic, and technical cooperation.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Syrian Arab Republic on trade, economic and technical cooperation was signed in April 2002 and ratified by the Verkhovna Rada in February 2003.

The agreement envisaged such forms and means of cooperation as transferring technologies and know-how, creating joint ventures, and providing technical assistance for investment projects.

The parties also agreed to grant each other the most-favored regime regarding customs duties, taxes, and other charges applicable to imports and exports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to terminate the agreement with the government of Syria on merchant shipping.

In September 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the air service agreement with the Syrian government.