Today, March 29 at around 1:30 a.m., Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-24M bomber near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the AFU Air Force.

"On March 29, 2023, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the AFU Air Force destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the direction of Bakhmut," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian defenders are holding the city, repelling numerous enemy attacks.

During March 28, there were 14 combat clashes between units of the Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers in the Bakhmut direction. The Ukrainian military liquidated 86 soldiers of the Russian army and mercenaries. 117 occupiers were injured.

Thus, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and their surroundings remain at the epicenter of hostilities.