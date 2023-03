Russian invaders increasingly refuse to obey the orders of their commanders.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, on March 23, for refusing to perform a combat mission, about 70 people from the units of the Nevsky and Veterans volunteer formations were disarmed and taken to Makiyivka, Donetsk Region.

"A similar incident happened on March 25, when the personnel of the enemy's reconnaissance company operating in the Avdiyivka direction refused to obey the order," the General Staff noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Tuesday, March 28, the Ukrainian military eliminated 570 Russian soldiers per day; the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 171,730 soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 57 attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Marinsky directions. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and their surroundings remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

The enemy continues to cynically use the medical facilities of the temporarily occupied territories for their own purposes. Thus, the local hospital of Bilovodsk, Luhansk Region, has been converted into a military hospital with 200 beds. Occupants with minor injuries are currently being treated at a medical facility. At the same time, all civilians were "discharged".