The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue holding Bakhmut.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, our defenders courageously hold the city, repel numerous enemy attacks," the General Staff reported.

During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, and Ozarianivka in the Donetsk Region.

It shelled the settlements of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Shumy, and Mayorsk.

In the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Pervomaiske, and Mariyinka, but had no success. The occupier shelled populated areas.

In particular, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiyivka, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Paraskoviyivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region came under the fire of the invaders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU repelled 57 attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka directions. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and their surroundings remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

Russia sent its best units to capture Bakhmut.