The defense forces of Ukraine have already destroyed more than one and a half thousand enemy UAVs of the operational tactical level of the Orlan-10 type. The speaker of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat spoke about this on the air of the United News television marathon.

In total, according to Ihnat, during the large-scale war with Russian aggressors, more than one and a half thousand units of the enemy Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level have already been shot down, not counting quadcopters and UAVs of the tactical level.

Assessing the current capabilities of the air forces of the aggressor country, he stressed that the Russian grouping of aircraft attacking Ukraine from several dozen flights has increased quantitatively, but has become much worse qualitatively.

"Unfortunately, they still have the potential to carry out air attacks, and our military pilots do everything possible, and sometimes even impossible, to resist the aggressor, trying to shoot down its missiles and UAVs," Ihnat emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces reported that the Russians were looking for a new tactic for striking Ukraine.

On March 26, a summary by the British Ministry of Defense said that the aggressor state Russia probably began to receive regular deliveries of a small number of Iranian Shahed drones.