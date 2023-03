The Russian occupiers focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. At the epicenter of the hostilities remain the settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and their environs.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, during the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 24 enemy attacks on these directions," the statement said.

During the day, the enemy launched 11 air and 2 missile strikes, carried out more than 10 attacks from MLRS. As a result of today's missile strike by the aggressor state of the Russian Federation on the infrastructure of the town of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Region, civilians were injured, private houses were damaged.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found. On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, combat training of units of the territorial troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues. The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of the Defense Forces delivered 5 strikes per day on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders. Units of missile forces and artillery hit the control point, the area of ​ ​ concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as an ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russia threw its best units to capture Bakhmut in order to achieve victory.

Meanwhile, the Russian troops, at the cost of heavy losses in armored vehicles, made only slight progress surrounding the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region.