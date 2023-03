14 Combat Clashes Occurred In Bakhmut Direction In A Day, AFU Neutralized More Than 200 Occupiers

Today, 14 combat clashes between units of the Defense Forces and Russian occupiers took place in the Bakhmut direction.

The speaker of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi stated this on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, the Ukrainian military eliminated 86 soldiers of the Russian army and mercenaries. 117 occupiers were wounded.

In addition, in the Bakhmut area, the Defense Forces destroyed a Gvozdika 2S1 self-propelled artillery installation and a Strizh electronic warfare station.

In turn, Bakhmut and its environs suffered 194 cases of shelling by the invaders per day. The city itself was shelled more than 70 times.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, March 28, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the occupiers threw the best units to storm Bakhmut.

And in the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the invaders were storming the positions of the Defense Forces near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske on the outskirts of Bakhmut.