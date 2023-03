In Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, Ukrainian border guards with shots from hand grenade launchers destroyed the place of temporary deployment of Wagner PMC mercenaries.

It was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

"Border guards of the Luhansk detachment destroyed the place of temporary deployment of Wagner PMC mercenaries. During the melee, in one of the neighborhoods of Bakhmut, with shots from hand grenade launchers, the fighters managed to destroy the building from which the enemy launched aimed fire," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russia threw its best units to capture Bakhmut to achieve victory.

Meanwhile, the enemy also storms Bohdanivka and Ivanivske near Bakhmut. Over the past day, the enemy fired on more than 20 settlements in the Bakhmut direction.

On March 27, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that in Bakhmut there is now the greatest intensity of fighting. The enemy suffers significant losses in human resources, weapons and military equipment, but continues to conduct offensive actions.