Today, March 28, in the village of Fedorivka, Melitopol District, Zaporizhzhia Region, explosions occurred that led to the destruction of the electrical substation. The village is without light, so the railway, with the help of which the enemy transfers its equipment and weapons, is without light as well.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, has announced this.

He noted that now there is no light in the village of Fedorivka, where the electrical substation was blown up.

"Today Fedorivka is such a railway junction, through which military equipment, weapons of the enemy are also being transferred along the railway. So, there is no substation - there is no light in the village and there is no work of the railway. So, the logistics of the enemy fails once again," said the mayor of Melitopol.

Fedorov also pointed out that this is the second day the Russian occupiers feel "completely uncomfortable" in the territory of the temporarily occupied Melitopol District.

"This is a continuation of yesterday's explosions, which took place directly on the territory of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, when there at least 3 enemy locations were destroyed - this is directly in the center of Melitopol, in the captured premises of the university and technical school, this is in the captured depot, where the enemies equipped a repair base. This is also in the village of Vesele, where the repair base of enemies was also equipped," said Fedorov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday it was known that the explosions occurred in two buildings seized by the Russians. Mayor Fedorov noted that over the past few weeks, panic among the occupiers and collaborators has been growing significantly.

Earlier, on March 23, an explosion sounded in the morning, during which a collaborator policeman Serhii Skovyrko was injured.

In addition, on March 14, a car with a collaborator Ivan Tkach, who died during transportation to a local hospital, exploded in the city center.